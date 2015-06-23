Bruno Munari: Pioneer of the Modernist Book

|
Abecedario de MunariImage credit: Rome: Emanuele Prandi, 1942
|Abecedario de Munari, 1942
Today, I am pleased to announce the official June 23rd release of the long-awaited title, Munari's Books, from Princeton Architectural Press. This definitive guide—available here and at other favorite retailers—is the first English-language monograph celebrating the book work and achievements of this visionary designer. Author and art historian Giorgio Maffei has catalogued over one hundred and fifty of Munari's books in chronological order beginning with his first—a 1929 children's book. According to Maffei, "Munari considered the book the best medium to communicate his visual ideas, showcase his art, and convey his creative spirit." Umberto Eco once said Munari "worked on the page as if tuning up a fiddle." A fit portrayal, as he was one of the great pioneers of 20th century book design. He designed and illustrated books for learning and lifting the human spirit. He experimented with materials and structures, and was not afraid to apply an element of surprise and wit to every page. Decades before the term artist books was coined, he produced a number of complex structures and wordless books. He also became concerned with every aspect of a book's production, going so far as writing instructions to the publisher for the book's display. Bruno Munari would have been mighty pleased with this fine production.
Bruno Munari’s ABC_02Image credit: Mantua: Graziano Peruffo, 1960
La favola delle favole
Image credit: Mantua: Maurizio Corraini Editore, 1994
Supplemento al dizionario italianoImage credit: Milan: Muggiani editore, 1963
Munari’s Books by Giorgio Maffei, published by Princeton Architectural Press (2015)
