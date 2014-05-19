Word & Letter Play

A 1910 spelling game from Germany.
Bonus points kids for texting in black letter! Hint: mind the word gaps.
Bonus points kids for texting in black letter! Hint: mind the word gaps.
Source: Antique Pool
A charming crossword game from 1954.
Source: Etsy Paper Creations
A French wordgame of strategy using letter tiles.
Source: Etsy lestrictmaximum
Construct the alphabet and a cottage tower at the same time with
The New Alphabet Game from 1850.
Source: The V&A Museum
The Super Spelling Card Game from Sylabex.
Source: Etsy Kipperbone
Scrabble's 1972 Alphabet Game featuring a questionable
child labor practice of lugging large letters.
Source: eBay
A rewarding game of wordmaking and taking from 1877 with an
even more rewarding wood engraved label design.Source: The Big Game Hunter
