Bring on the Dancing Bears!

Hello again from Letterologyland! I happily return after many long months of hibernation. My sincere apology for not surfacing much earlier after abandoning my post rather suddenly last August. I'd like to say I was working on a fine print edition of Letterology musings, but this was not entirely the case. For the past year, I've been struggling with severe episodes of vertigo related to an ear disorder. At worst, the unpredictable episodes have been frequent and debilitating, with no relief but to sleep it off for a day or more. Lately, they are just as frequent, but less severe, and I'm slowly learning how to anticipate them. When I feel dizzy, I mostly just lie low and agonize until my balance returns. When I'm good, I feel like dancing!
I am very grateful to all the loyal Letterology readers who sent me their kind notes and queries while I was away, and I'm happy to have the support of good friends and family. It has been quite a humbling experience on many levels, and I savor all the good days, yet regret the continual loss of time. It is now all about finding balance, and that dang, yin-yang symmetry of life. As I struggle to keep balance in my equilibrium, I also struggle to find balance in my work, sleep and play time. I wonder if I will ever get caught up entirely, but as someone wiser than I once said, "there is never enough time unless you're serving it." Life goes on with or without us, and it is all I can do to keep the balance and dance.
Enough about me however...I am eager to share so many exciting new and old things I have discovered recently, so please watch this space. The first feature I'd like to share now is of a lovely 19th C hand lettered ABC album I stumbled upon at the Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair in October. It was displayed at the booth of White Fox Rare Books of Vermont, and owner Peter Blackman was kind enough to show it to me just at closing time. This unusual book is presumed to be created by a Maryette Shepard Bennet of Des Moines, Iowa around 1884, and contains her handiwork of dried seaweed letters, a popular pastime in her day. Her large, roughly six inch tall pressed seaweed letters nicely mimic the bifurcated wood type of posters and signage of this era, however her attention span dwindled some before completing it. Near the end, she chose to watercolor U, V and X, and then rendered Y & Z only in pencil. Over the years, I have seen many fine examples of dried seaweed images—often referred to as "nature printing"—but I have never seen such a charming book of mostly seaweed letters. For more information and sale price, contact Peter Blackman here.
sorry to hear, I personally have missed your postsReplyDelete
onwards and upwards . . .
mal E (ephemeral-male) downunder
Thanks mal. It's nice to be back!Delete
Well, it's good that you're feeling better. Sometimes bloggers disappear and one keeps wondering... what happened? Was it because we didn't comment on their work? I know I should have comment, but my English is not that good, and I always felt embarrassed to do so. And your work, so special, we can tell that you really work on it. Anyway, I am happy that you're back, and sorry that you were feeling so poorly. Merry Christmas. Bertha.Delete
Nice of you to write Bertha, and your English is great! I am always delighted to hear from readers, either here or by my email contact. I did not intend to disappear for so long, but one day I just felt overwhelmed with client work and struggling with health issues at the same time. I always intended to return and have continued with my research all these months as I do enjoy it. I'm just a visual junkie at heart, and feel that design should be shared by many as it improves all of our lives. Thanks for your kind words and Merry Christmas to you too!Delete
Welcome back! I've missed your posts. You've probably learned all about vertigo and various treatments. I've had a few bouts and use a simple exercise to lessen the dizziness. Let me know if you're interested and I can send you info.ReplyDelete
Thanks Claudia. I have learned more than I wanted to about vertigo and am surprised how many others I've found who have had episodes. Mine stem from Meniere's disease, a disorder of the ear which also brings on tinnitus, the ringing in the ears. To my understanding, the exercises do not help, but I'm willing to give it a try. If no trouble, I would love for you to send me more info. Please contact me at kennardz@comcast.net. Thanks kindly!Delete
You're back!!! Yay! You have absolutely no idea who I am but I really enjoy your blog. I'm sorry to hear you're suffering. I know you're prolly full up on "helpful" advice but I actually had a friend who was diagnosed with what you have and much later found that an allergy she had (to eggs of all things!) exacerbated it every. single. time. All that to say, you might want to keep a food diary. Good luck, and YAY!! Seaweed letters!! Oooo! :) ~ KatieReplyDelete