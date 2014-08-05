Tuesday, August 5, 2014

Got Religion?

Get yours at the Church of Type in Santa Monica. Some great work goin' on there by owner, printer, illustrator, typographer, Kevin Bradley; formerly of Yee-Haw Industries in Tennesee. I'm guessing the racoon cap designates Bradley as an ordained fundamentalist printer in LAs only Church of Type. 
::Thanks Steve, for passing the good word along!
2 comments:

  1. great film! thank you for sharing.

  2. I first thought that is was about another purposely weird dressed graphic designer, but this guy is an authentic genuine craftsmen, awesome work!

